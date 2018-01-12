VIDEO: Hombre se cuelga de un auto en movimiento cerca del aeropuerto de Los Ángeles

A guy was trying to carjack people on the 105 freeway by LAX this morning. He Was running in front of cars on the freeway and eventualy got a hold of one car and hung on to it thats when I started recording. At the end you can see him through the rear view mirror getting on top of the car as he punches the windows. #carjacking #105freeway #crazy #crime #lapd

A post shared by Sublime and ridiculous (@cookienoh) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:53am PST