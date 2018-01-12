VIDEO: Hombre se cuelga de un auto en movimiento cerca del aeropuerto de Los Ángeles

La mañana del viernes en un tramo de la autopista 105 cercano al Aeropuerto Internacional de Los Ángeles, un hombre se colgó de un automóvil en pleno movimiento.
De acuerdo a Vektor Hernandex, el automovilista que grabó el incidente mientras manejaba al trabajo, el sujeto estaba corriendo en la autopista acercándose a vehículos tratando de abrir puertas. Cree que quería cometer un robo.
Se pudo sujetar a un vehículo utilitario deportivo y hasta se subió al techo. El chofer aumentó la velocidad para intentar deshacerse del sujeto. Eventualmente se detuvo y él hombre fue detenido.
Copyright © 2018, Hoy Los Angeles
A guy was trying to carjack people on the 105 freeway by LAX this morning. He Was running in front of cars on the freeway and eventualy got a hold of one car and hung on to it thats when I started recording. At the end you can see him through the rear view mirror getting on top of the car as he punches the windows. #carjacking #105freeway #crazy #crime #lapd