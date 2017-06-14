Lo más #web

Imágenes en las redes sociales sobre el tiroteo en San Francisco

Inconsolables

Una de las víctimas

Tenía cinco hijos, una de las víctimas

Ofrecen condolencias

Con ironía

Imagen del día

No podía faltar

Bravo por los voluntarios

Siempre listos

Contra el odio y las armas

Que no se diga que esto ya es algo normal

Copyright © 2017, Hoy Los Angeles
79°