Imágenes en las redes sociales sobre el tiroteo en San Francisco

Inconsolables
The @SFPD to hold a press conference with the latest on today's #UPSShooting 3:30. Here's what we know now: https://t.co/9kqAM9jp3T #abc7now— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 14, 2017
Una de las víctimas
BREAKING: One of three #UPS employees killed by colleague ID'd by family as Hercules man #UPSShooting #abc7now https://t.co/Wm9cxOeLl3— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 14, 2017
Tenía cinco hijos, una de las víctimas
So devastating for him. #SFshooting #UPSShooting #SF #ABC7now https://t.co/qrjqhjZRFt— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) June 14, 2017
Ofrecen condolencias
UPDATE Officials offer condolences in wake of fatal #UPSshooting in #SanFrancisco https://t.co/005EOmAGHW pic.twitter.com/wnGBw0cL5o— KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSNews) June 14, 2017
Con ironía
I'll just leave this Clay Jones @claytoonz toon here...#AlexandriaShootings #UPSShooting pic.twitter.com/HG4Uu9yqdF— Miss Myrtle (@MissMyrtle2) June 14, 2017
Imagen del día
May prove to my least popular artwork today #breaking, #FlagDay, #VAshooting, #upsshooting, #Alexandria, #shootings, @CALmatters pic.twitter.com/bYiyxccqZz— SW Parra (@swparrArt) June 14, 2017
No podía faltar
Welcome to Trump's morally bankrupt, thuggish, inhumane, treasonous, hateful, lawless America.#Scalise #UPSshooting #BarclaysCenter pic.twitter.com/XYXEso56Tz— The Abbot Trithemius (@BarricadesBloom) June 14, 2017
Bravo por los voluntarios
Red Cross and local Whole Foods delivering food to a Family Assistance Center #UPSShooting #sf pic.twitter.com/geVu4x6417— Linda Wang (@lindawang24) June 14, 2017
Siempre listos
Contra el odio y las armas
Que no se diga que esto ya es algo normal
Copyright © 2017, Hoy Los Angeles
#upsshooting Please don't say this is the new normal @realDonaldTrump's America, where hatred abounds and any "shooter' can get a gun. pic.twitter.com/irUSSNZPB6— Devezin Cosmetics (@DevezinBeauty) June 14, 2017