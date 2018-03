El jugador de Raiders, Sean Smith, se declarará culpable por un cargo de felonía

AP

FILE - This is a June 27, 2017, file photo showing Sean Smith of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. The Raiders are releasing cornerback Sean Smith to create more salary cap room heading into free agency. A person familiar with the move said Smith was told Monday, March 12, 2018, that he will be let go before the start of the new league year on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the move.