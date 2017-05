Una megamansión de Bel-Air genera cargos penales contra su desarrollador y dudas entre los vecinos: ¿qué ocurrirá con la propiedad?

Caption

Although the rate varies quite a bit, studies suggest the average person loses about 1% of muscle every year after about age 50, says Dr. Elena Volpi , director of the Sealy Center on Aging at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (Feb. 23, 2017)

Although the rate varies quite a bit, studies suggest the average person loses about 1% of muscle every year after about age 50, says Dr. Elena Volpi , director of the Sealy Center on Aging at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (Feb. 23, 2017)