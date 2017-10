Justo a tiempo para Halloween: ponen en venta la casa de William Peter Blatty, autor de ‘El exorcista’

epa05715237 (FILE) - A file picture dated 29 October 2013 shows US author and screenwriter of 'The Exorcist,' William Peter Blatty on the so-called 'Exorcist Steps' in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, USA. According to media reports, Blatty has died at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on 12 January 2017, after suffering from cancer. He was 89. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO *** Local Caption *** 51132170 ** Usable by LA, CT and MoD ONLY **

