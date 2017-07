En Silicon Valley hasta las pizzerías hacen uso de alta tecnología

Josh Edelson / For The Times

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - JUNE 28, 2017 - Zume CTO and Engineer Josh Goldberg controls a robot nicknamed "Bruno" as it moves a pizza from a conveyor belt to an oven at Zume Pizza in Mountain View, California on June 28, 2017. (Josh Edelson / For the Times)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - JUNE 28, 2017 - Zume CTO and Engineer Josh Goldberg controls a robot nicknamed "Bruno" as it moves a pizza from a conveyor belt to an oven at Zume Pizza in Mountain View, California on June 28, 2017. (Josh Edelson / For the Times) (Josh Edelson / For The Times)