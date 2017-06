Cadetes del LAPD  robaron patrullas, armas paralizantes y equipo de radio

Christian K. Lee / Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES, CA. -- Thursday, June 15, 2017: A police car is crashed near the intersection of 77th and San Pedro in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Three juveniles were in custody after allegedly stealing two police cruisers and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash. (Christian K. Lee/ Los Angeles Times)

