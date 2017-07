La icónica señal de tránsito que alerta por el posible cruce de inmigrantes está a punto de desaparecer de California.

Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Times

SAN YSIDRO CA JUNE 8, 2017 -- Only one of the ten iconic Caltrans caution signs emblazoned with the image of an immigrant father, mother and daughter running for their lives that once dotted the 5 Freeway is left.

SAN YSIDRO CA JUNE 8, 2017 -- Only one of the ten iconic Caltrans caution signs emblazoned with the image of an immigrant father, mother and daughter running for their lives that once dotted the 5 Freeway is left. (Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Times)