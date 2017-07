Insignias: la clave para entender los distintos grupos que luchan en Siria

Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times

Asayish, Kurdish police: Charged with holding areas cleared of Islamic State, they often find themselves working with the military to root out sleeper cells and confront militants. Officer Haval Mirwan works in an area west of Raqqah wearing a patch that honors his brother, Bilind, 36 (left) and friend Navi Sheraman, 20 (right), Kurdish soldiers killed two years ago fighting Islamic State. He had left Syria for Germany at the time, but returned to fight. “I will not leave until Daesh is gone,” he said, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. Last week, his officers caught a militant disguised as a woman milling with the afternoon crowd on a busy shopping street. He suspected the fighter was a spy, or had planned to attack. “Now that we caught him, maybe they will send somebody else to do an explosion,” he said. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)