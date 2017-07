Funcionarios de control de animales descubrieron 80 serpientes y una piscina llena de caimanes en una casa de Thousand Oaks.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JULY 6, 2017 - Ventura County Sheriffs lead the homeowner away in handcuffs as LA County Animal Care and Control, Ca Fish and Game and a team from the LA Zoo are in the home in the 1300 block of Rancho Lane in Thousand Oaks with search warrants to collect American alligators and a number of snakes, some venomous, that are among the animals confiscated by authorities after search warrants were served at two Thousand Oaks area properties on Thursday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JULY 6, 2017 - Ventura County Sheriffs lead the homeowner away in handcuffs as LA County Animal Care and Control, Ca Fish and Game and a team from the LA Zoo are in the home in the 1300 block of Rancho Lane in Thousand Oaks with search warrants to collect American alligators and a number of snakes, some venomous, that are among the animals confiscated by authorities after search warrants were served at two Thousand Oaks area properties on Thursday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)