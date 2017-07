Hay interés mutuo entre Lakers y un viejo conocido… Rajon Rondo

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Boston Celtics drives the ball up court followed by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 99856385

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Boston Celtics drives the ball up court followed by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 99856385 (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)