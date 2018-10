FOTOS: La Virgen María de 40 pies de altura como la Estatua de la Libertad

Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune

Artist Jim Bliesner stands next to a model of his sculpture, made of stainless steel, of the Virgin Mary as the Statue of Liberty, titled "Welcome the Stranger", that will be 40 feet tall and face the border from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church during a ceremony for the statue at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in San Ysidro.