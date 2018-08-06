FOTOS: Los Testigos de Jehová huyen de Rusia

Vasiliy Kolotilov / For the Los Angeles Times

Sergei Kotelnikova, second from left, is shown with his wife, Anya, and their daughter, Emily, at a refugee center in Konnunsuo, Finland. The family fled Russia, as did Alin Tovmasian, right, after Jehovah's Witnesses were labeled extremists there and their faith was banned. At left is Harri Ikonen, a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses community in Konnunsuo.