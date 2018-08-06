FOTOS: Los Testigos de Jehová huyen de Rusia

Vasiliy Kolotilov / For the Los Angeles Times
Sergei Kotelnikova, second from left, is shown with his wife, Anya, and their daughter, Emily, at a refugee center in Konnunsuo, Finland. The family fled Russia, as did Alin Tovmasian, right, after Jehovah's Witnesses were labeled extremists there and their faith was banned. At left is Harri Ikonen, a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses community in Konnunsuo.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Vasiliy Kolotilov / For the Los Angeles Times
Daniel, left, who asked that his last name not be used for fear of his family's safety, lives in the same cottage in a refugee center in Konnunsuo, Finland, as Alin Tovmasian, right. They are both Jehovah's Witnesses who fled Russia because of religious persecution.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Cuando Rusia declaró a los Testigos de Jehová como un grupo extremista en 2017, aumentaron las redadas y arrestos de la comunidad de 175,000 en todo el país. Alrededor de 250 de ellos han huido del país y ahora buscan asilo en Finlandia.
Copyright
© 2018,
Hoy Los Angeles
, una publicación de Los Angeles Times Media Group