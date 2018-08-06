Hoy Digital Fotogalerías

FOTOS: Los Testigos de Jehová huyen de Rusia

Cuando Rusia declaró a los Testigos de Jehová como un grupo extremista en 2017, aumentaron las redadas y arrestos de la comunidad de 175,000 en todo el país. Alrededor de 250 de ellos han huido del país y ahora buscan asilo en Finlandia.

