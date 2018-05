Paul y Durant ponen a Rockets y Warriors a un triunfo de las finales del Oeste

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (L) blocks New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (C) to keep the path clear for Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) during the third quarter of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on 06 May 2018. The Warriors beat the Pelicans 118-92. EFE