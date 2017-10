Jokic lidera a los Nuggets que ganan en Atlanta

Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (C-R) in action against Atlanta Hawks guard Marco Belinelli (R) of Italy, Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (2-L) and Hawks forward Ersan Ilyasova of Turkey (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 October 2017. The Nuggets defeated the Hawks. EFE