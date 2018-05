Sergio Romero es baja por lesión y se pierde el Mundial de Rusia

JUAN MABROMATA / AFP/Getty Images

Argentina's national team goalkeepers Sergio Romero (L) and Willy Caballero, arrive to a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires on May 22, 2018. The Argentinian team is training ahead of a friendly match against Haiti to be held on May 29 at "La Bombonera" stadium in Buenos Aires, before departing to Barcelona, to prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.