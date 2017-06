Se concentra el Tri y va por seis en el Azteca

Ed Mulholland / USA Today Sports

Jun 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Mexico forward Oribe Peralta (19) plays the ball during the second half of their game against the Republic of Ireland at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports ** Usable by SD ONLY **

Jun 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Mexico forward Oribe Peralta (19) plays the ball during the second half of their game against the Republic of Ireland at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports ** Usable by SD ONLY ** (Ed Mulholland / USA Today Sports)