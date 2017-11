El juego de ida del repechaje de Honduras vs Australia a Rusia 2018 se podrá ver por esta cadena

ORLANDO SIERRA / AFP/Getty Images

View of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, 180 kilometres north of Tegucigalpa on November 5, 2017 where Honduras will face Australia in the first leg football match of their 2018 World Cup qualifying play-off next November 10. Socceroos will arive to a city known for its violent history in the fight against gangs, and where the peace was imposed by military intervention.