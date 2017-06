Costa Rica derrota a Trinidad y Tobago y se mantiene segundo

EZEQUIEL BECERRA / AFP/Getty Images

Costa Rica's midfielder Rodney Wallace (R) vies for the ball with Trinidad and Tobago's goalkeeper Marvin Phillip (L) during a FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Concacaf qualifier match in San Jose on June 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ezequiel BECERRAEZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Costa Rica's midfielder Rodney Wallace (R) vies for the ball with Trinidad and Tobago's goalkeeper Marvin Phillip (L) during a FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Concacaf qualifier match in San Jose on June 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ezequiel BECERRAEZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (EZEQUIEL BECERRA / AFP/Getty Images)