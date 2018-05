Canal de televisión retiró a periodista que celebró sanción contra Paolo Guerrero

HEULER ANDREY / AFP/Getty Images

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 27, 2017 Peruvian Paolo Guerrero (R) of Brazil's Flamengo gestures during the 2017 Libertadores Cup football match against Brazil's Paranaense at the Arena da Baixada stadium in Curitiba. Peru's Paolo Guerrero to miss World Cup over CAS doping ban, the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) based in Switzerland announced on May 14, 2018.