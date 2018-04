Dominicano busca la perfección en las clasificaciones de las 'llantas quemadas' de Formula Drift en Long Beach

Dreaming about this! _________________________ #Repost @formulad Embrace the Chase. @jcastroracing | @nexentireusa chased down by @deankarnage | @achillestire Hope you are ready for RD1: Streets of Long Beach Season Opener on Apr 6-7th. Tickets on Sale Now: bit.ly/FDLB2018 #FormulaDrift #FormulaD #FDXV #FDLB #toyotaracing #nexentireusa

A post shared by Jhonnattan Castro (@jcastroracing) on Mar 13, 2018 at 9:24am PDT