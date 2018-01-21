Deportes Futbol americano

Revive el EN VIVO: Jaguars vs Patriots en la final de la Conferencia Americana en busca del Super Bowl

Refresca la página para ver las últimas actualizaciones.

SE ACABOOOOO, LOS PATRIOTS SON CAMPEONES DE LA CONFERENCIA AMERICANA Y VAN AL SUPER BOWL A DEFENDER SU TÍTULO.

Stephon Gilmore con la INCREÍBLE jugada defensiva con 1:44 por jugar y mantiene a los Jaguars en la 40ava yarda.

Tremenda atrapada de Dede Westbrook para acercar a los Jaguars.

TOUCHDOWN de los Patriots. Brady conecta con Danny Amendola y los Pats se ponen arriba 24-20 después del punto de conversión; 2:48 por jugar.

TOUCHDOWN de los Patriots y Brady nuevamente guía a su equipo para acercarse a los Jaguars. Punto extra es bueno, 20-17 con 8:44 por jugar en el último cuarto.

La creatividad de los Patriots no tiene límites.

Con la presión encima, Brady responde con este pase para acercarse a la zona de anotación.

Los Patriots querían hacer una jugada sorpresiva pero la defensiva de Jaguars responde bien y recupera.

Empieza el último cuarto y de inmediato anotan los Jaguars un gol de campo para alejarse a 10 puntos de distancia de los Patriots, 20-10. Mientras tanto, Gronkowski ha sido declarado fuera del partido por el golpe en la cabeza que sufrió en la primera mitad.

EMPIEZA EL CUARTO PERÍODO.

Anotación de gol de campo de los Jaguars y suman tres más, 17-10.

Rob Gronkowski es duda para volver al partido después de un golpe en la cabeza.

EMPIEZA EL TERCER CUARTO.

Muy buenos números de Bortles en la primera mitad.

TERMINA LA PRIMERA MITAD CON LOS JAGUARS ARRIBA 14-10 SOBRE LOS PATRIOTS.

TOUCHDOWN Patriots y se acercan antes del cierre del segundo cuarto, 14-10 con 55 segundos por jugar. Despierta el Gillette Stadium tras anotación de James White.

Entonces, la mano de Brady… ¿es o no el problema?

Esta es la razón por la que Jacksonville tiene controlado el partido: su defensiva.

Brady les recuerda que aún tiene con qué…

Es temprano en el partido, pero ¿necesitan ayuda los Patriots?

TOUCHDOWN a favor de los Jaguars y el el Gillette Stadium ENMUDECIDO. Los de Jacksonville encaminados a lograr algo histórico. Punto extra es bueno para alcanzar 14-3 con 7:06 por jugar en el 2nd cuarto.

Los de Jacksonville no pierden tiempo y apenas empezando el segundo cuarto anotan un TOUCHDOWN para poner las cosas a su favor 7-3 con 14:15 por jugar. Blake Bortles también tiene lo suyo y muestra su artillería; anota Marcedes Lewis.

Los Patriots pegan primero y se ponen arriba 3-0, mientras que la mano de Brady parece no tener problemas por ahora. Termina el primer cuarto.

Los Jaguars llegaron PRENDIDOS.

Algunos no le tienen mucha fe a un arbitraje honesto.

Los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra (14-3) enfrentan a los Jaguars de Jacksonville (12-6) desde el Gillette Stadium.

Los Jaguars sufrirán jugando de visitante en Gillette Stadium, pero el entreandor Tom Coughlin ya sabe cómo detener a Tom Brady. Este Batallará con la incesante presión de un feroz frente defensivo de Jacksonville. Los Jaguars buscan sorprender a los Patriots para avanzar al primer Super Bowl de su historia.

Los Jaguars nunca han estado en un Super Bowl y nunca han ganado en estas instancias en el Gillette Stadium. Los Patriots han ganados cinco campeonatos desde 2001.

 

