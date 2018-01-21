Revive el EN VIVO: Jaguars vs Patriots en la final de la Conferencia Americana en busca del Super Bowl

Refresca la página para ver las últimas actualizaciones.
SE ACABOOOOO, LOS PATRIOTS SON CAMPEONES DE LA CONFERENCIA AMERICANA Y VAN AL SUPER BOWL A DEFENDER SU TÍTULO.
FINAL: The @Patriots are going to the @SuperBowl! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/CuD4xd51iR— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
Stephon Gilmore con la INCREÍBLE jugada defensiva con 1:44 por jugar y mantiene a los Jaguars en la 40ava yarda.
GILMORE! #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hIahSIjBHr— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
Tremenda atrapada de Dede Westbrook para acercar a los Jaguars.
DEDE WESTBROOK!— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
Incredible grab.
@NFLonCBS #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/72W9QPUoT7
TOUCHDOWN de los Patriots. Brady conecta con Danny Amendola y los Pats se ponen arriba 24-20 después del punto de conversión; 2:48 por jugar.
WHAT A CATCH BY @DannyAmendola!!— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
It's a @Patriots TOUCHDOWN!#JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ByRD4pwMBa
TOUCHDOWN de los Patriots y Brady nuevamente guía a su equipo para acercarse a los Jaguars. Punto extra es bueno, 20-17 con 8:44 por jugar en el último cuarto.
TB12 to @DannyAmendola...— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
That's SIX for the @Patriots!@Jaguars leading 20-17 on @nfloncbs. #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/znXcsy6wOj
La creatividad de los Patriots no tiene límites.
The play that helped setup the @Patriots TD...— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
FLEA FLICKER! #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LwAmTBjdvf
Con la presión encima, Brady responde con este pase para acercarse a la zona de anotación.
On 3rd & 18...— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
Tom. Brady. #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/I0V4bwKW2A
Los Patriots querían hacer una jugada sorpresiva pero la defensiva de Jaguars responde bien y recupera.
WOWWWWW.— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
The @Jaguars force the fumble and RECOVER after the Pats pull off a little trickery.
This game #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vNibIMPmkJ
Empieza el último cuarto y de inmediato anotan los Jaguars un gol de campo para alejarse a 10 puntos de distancia de los Patriots, 20-10. Mientras tanto, Gronkowski ha sido declarado fuera del partido por el golpe en la cabeza que sufrió en la primera mitad.
Lambo's 43-yard FG is GOOD.@Jaguars take a 20-10 lead.— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
14:52 left in the game.
@NFLonCBS #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs
EMPIEZA EL CUARTO PERÍODO.
Anotación de gol de campo de los Jaguars y suman tres más, 17-10.
#Jaguars 2nd half drive ends in a 54-yard FG. #Patriots to get the ball next. Can they build on the end of the 1st half momentum? #GoPats #JAXvsNE #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/f9LGMuxSV2— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 21, 2018
Rob Gronkowski es duda para volver al partido después de un golpe en la cabeza.
#Patriots say Gronkowski questionable to return after that hit to his head by Jags DB Barry Church. Photo by @StonePhotos https://t.co/BP0KmBQUpc pic.twitter.com/h7s1It7Iw7— Mark J. Murphy (@murphmj) January 21, 2018
EMPIEZA EL TERCER CUARTO.
Muy buenos números de Bortles en la primera mitad.
Impressive 1st half from @BBortles5— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
@NFLonCBS #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/K2m9lV3nF9
TERMINA LA PRIMERA MITAD CON LOS JAGUARS ARRIBA 14-10 SOBRE LOS PATRIOTS.
TOUCHDOWN Patriots y se acercan antes del cierre del segundo cuarto, 14-10 con 55 segundos por jugar. Despierta el Gillette Stadium tras anotación de James White.
.@SweetFeet_White is IN!— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
Touchdown, @Patriots! #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6DeMZajgdn
Entonces, la mano de Brady… ¿es o no el problema?
Al parecer la lesión en la mano de Tom Brady si le está afectando en su puntería. @Jaguars 14 - 3 @Patriots en el 2/4 pic.twitter.com/07dChaeMcu— Ricardo Celis (@CelisDeportes) January 21, 2018
Esta es la razón por la que Jacksonville tiene controlado el partido: su defensiva.
This @Jaguars Defense... Wow. #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sBAHcY5OVr— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
Brady les recuerda que aún tiene con qué…
Beautiful pass by TB12... and GRONK! #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Spa6cRAgkK— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
Es temprano en el partido, pero ¿necesitan ayuda los Patriots?
Jajajajajjajaa pic.twitter.com/gAzwlJDiyc— Jesus Servin (@jesus_servin) January 21, 2018
TOUCHDOWN a favor de los Jaguars y el el Gillette Stadium ENMUDECIDO. Los de Jacksonville encaminados a lograr algo histórico. Punto extra es bueno para alcanzar 14-3 con 7:06 por jugar en el 2nd cuarto.
Oh my. @_Fournette CANNOT be stopped.— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
That's SIX. #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wsqZBePqNr
Los de Jacksonville no pierden tiempo y apenas empezando el segundo cuarto anotan un TOUCHDOWN para poner las cosas a su favor 7-3 con 14:15 por jugar. Blake Bortles también tiene lo suyo y muestra su artillería; anota Marcedes Lewis.
.@BBortles5 to @MarcedesLewis89...— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
TOUCHDOWN!! #Jaguars #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HAy1JOEmxI
Los Patriots pegan primero y se ponen arriba 3-0, mientras que la mano de Brady parece no tener problemas por ahora. Termina el primer cuarto.
Gostkowski's 31-yard FG is GOOD.— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
And the @Patriots are out to an early 3-0 lead.
@nfloncbs #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs
On 4th down... WHAT A PASS BY TB12! #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qP31OU8nmv— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
Los Jaguars llegaron PRENDIDOS.
The @Jaguars were HYPED as they took the field.— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2018
@nfloncbs. RIGHT NOW. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MpycwxIAET
Algunos no le tienen mucha fe a un arbitraje honesto.
Who are we: Patriots— Alex Kidwell (@KidwellAlex) January 21, 2018
Who are we going to beat: Jacksonville
Refs on 3: 1,2,3 Pats!#JAXvsNE pic.twitter.com/UiLQN6qrWC
Los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra (14-3) enfrentan a los Jaguars de Jacksonville (12-6) desde el Gillette Stadium.
Los Jaguars sufrirán jugando de visitante en Gillette Stadium, pero el entreandor Tom Coughlin ya sabe cómo detener a Tom Brady. Este Batallará con la incesante presión de un feroz frente defensivo de Jacksonville. Los Jaguars buscan sorprender a los Patriots para avanzar al primer Super Bowl de su historia.
Los Jaguars nunca han estado en un Super Bowl y nunca han ganado en estas instancias en el Gillette Stadium. Los Patriots han ganados cinco campeonatos desde 2001.
The Jaguars have never been to the Super Bowl. The Patriots have won FIVE championships since 2001.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2018
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/xI9T5i6CHd
