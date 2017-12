Equipos colegiales semifinalistas que jugarán en el Rose Bowl se ven en Disneyland

Joshua Sudock / Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

ROSE BOWL TEAMS VISIT DISNEYLAND RESORT (December 27, 2017) Ð No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs made their first official appearances of the Rose Bowl Game week on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, with a special ceremony at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. Players and coaches from both teams are pictured with Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord at the Guardians of the Galaxy Ð Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction. The teams will play in the 104th Rose Bowl game on Monday, January 1, 2018.