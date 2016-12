Suspenden a jugador de futbol americano por presunto robo

NCAA Football: Florida at Arkansas

Nelson Chenault / USA Today Sports

Nov 5, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (83) runs after a catch in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports ** Usable by SD ONLY **

Nov 5, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (83) runs after a catch in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports ** Usable by SD ONLY ** (Nelson Chenault / USA Today Sports)