Mónaco sigue en la cima, tras golear a Nantes

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-NANTES

VALERY HACHE / AFP/Getty Images

Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe Lottin (R) scores a goal during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Nantes (FCN) on March 5, 2017 at the "Louis II Stadium" in Monaco. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHEVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe Lottin (R) scores a goal during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Nantes (FCN) on March 5, 2017 at the "Louis II Stadium" in Monaco. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHEVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (VALERY HACHE / AFP/Getty Images)