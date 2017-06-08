Top 11: Ronaldo lidera a los que MÁS dinero ganan

Cristiano Ronaldo brilla en la cancha y también fuera de ella; el astro portugués del Real Madrid es el que MÁS dinero gana, de acuerdo a la revista Forbes, que publicó su lista anual de los 100 atletas mejores pagados del mundo.
Las cifras son el total de su salario más ingresos por publicidad:
1) Cristiano Ronaldo / futbol - Real Madrid / 93 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
2) LeBron James / básquetbol NBA - Cavs Cleveland / 86.2 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
3) Lionel Messi / futbol - Barcelona / 80 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
4) Roger Federer / Tenis / 64 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
5) Kevin Durant / básquetbol NBA - Golden State Warriors / 60.6 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
6) Rory McIlroy / Golf LPGA / 50 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
7) Andrew Luck / futbol americano NFL - Colts / 50 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
8) Stephen Curry / básquetbol NBA - Golden State Warriors / 47.3 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
9) James Harden / básquetbol NBA - Houston Rockets / 46.6 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
10) Lewis Hamilton / automovilismo - Fórmula 1 / 46 MILLONES DE DÓLARES