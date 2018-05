Ronaldo quiere su quinto Champions League mientras que Salah enfrenta al ayuno como su enigma

Getty Images / Getty Images

In this composite image a comparision has been made between Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF. Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in the UEFA Champions League Final on May 26, 2018 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. ***LEFT IMAGE*** LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on November 25, 2017 in Liverpool, England.