Mario Gomez anuncia su retiro de la selección de Alemania

ROMAN KRUCHININ / AFP/Getty Images

Germany's forward Mario Gomez reacts at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018. Germany crashed out of the World Cup on Wednesday after a stoppage-time VAR-assisted goal from Kim Young-gwon and a late second by Son Heung-min earned South Korea a famous 2-0 win.