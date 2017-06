EN VIVO: México recibe a Honduras en el Azteca y tenemos los mejores momentos del partido

Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Mexico's Miguel Herrera, left, and Honduras' Alberth Ellis go for a header during their 2018 World Cup qualifier soccer match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Thursday, June 8, 2017. At right Mexico's Oswaldo Alanis.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Mexico's Miguel Herrera, left, and Honduras' Alberth Ellis go for a header during their 2018 World Cup qualifier soccer match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Thursday, June 8, 2017. At right Mexico's Oswaldo Alanis.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell / AP)