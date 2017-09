41 ciudades se postulan como sedes para el Mundial 2026

Morry Gash / AP

FILE - This is a Feb. 7, 2016, file photo showing Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game, in Santa Clara, Calif. Forty-one cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada have submitted preliminary bids to host 2026 World Cup matches. The North American bid committee said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, its proposal will be sent to FIFA in March. The bid is expected to include up to 25 cities. At least 12 cities would ultimately be selected if the FIFA Congress picks the joint bid when it votes in June 2018.