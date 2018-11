Hacen estatua en honor al jugador Mohamed Salah… y las redes sociales se divierten

Ayman Aref / AP

A participant at an international youths gathering poses for selfie with a bronze statue of Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah in a conference hall, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. The statue unveiled in his native Egypt has kicked up a social media storm because of its poor resemblance. It depicts Salah with a disproportionately large head and baby arms stretched in the celebratory pose the 26-year-old Egyptian took in the latter part of last season after scoring goals.