Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino es señalado como el próximo entrenador del Tri

Manu Fernandez / AP

FC Barcelona's coach Gerardo Martino, from Argentina, gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 17, 2014. Coach Gerardo Martino said he was leaving Barcelona after a disappointing first season that ended with his team losing its Spanish league title on the season's final day. Martino was hired last summer and tasked with continuing Barcelona's winning era started by predecessor Pep Guardiola in 2008, but Barcelona finished the season without a major trophy for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Former Barcelona player Luis Enrique is expected to replace Martino, who left with one year left on his contract.