Deportes Futbol

VIDEO: Señor GOLAZO de Elías Hernández pone a México nuevamente arriba sobre El Salvador

By Contact Reporter

Como vino le pegó Elías Hernández y México se pone arriba en el marcador nuevamente ante El Salvador en el debut de ambos en la Copa Oro en el Qualcomm Stadium de San Diego.

