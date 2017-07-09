VIDEO: Señor GOLAZO de Elías Hernández pone a México nuevamente arriba sobre El Salvador

ROBYN BECK / AFP/Getty Images

El Salvador goalkeeper Beni Villalobos (22) is unable to stop the goal shot by Mexico's Hedgardo Marin (not in photo) in Group C play of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, July 9, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BeckROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

El Salvador goalkeeper Beni Villalobos (22) is unable to stop the goal shot by Mexico's Hedgardo Marin (not in photo) in Group C play of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, July 9, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BeckROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (ROBYN BECK / AFP/Getty Images)