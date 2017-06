Todo es 'amor y paz' en el campamento del Tri previo al juego eliminatorio para el Mundial contra EEUU

Eduardo Verdugo / AP

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, second left, embraces teammate Carlos Vela after a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying soccer match between Mexico and Honduras at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Mexico won the match 3-0. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, second left, embraces teammate Carlos Vela after a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying soccer match between Mexico and Honduras at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Mexico won the match 3-0. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) (Eduardo Verdugo / AP)