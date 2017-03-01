Tijuana avanza a la Liguilla de la Copa MX

El Club Tijuana venció dos goles por cero a Cimarrones de Sonora FC en el cierre del Grupo 1 de la Copa Corona MX disputado este martes en el Estadio Caliente. Con este resultado, los Xoloitzcuintles avanzaron a la Liguilla del certamen copero, al finalizar con 9 puntos en el primer lugar de su sector.

Avilés Hurtado (82') e Ignacio Malcorra (90') fueron los anotadores de los goles Rojinegros, mientras que Luis Loroña (66') descontó para los visitantes.

Tras el resultado, Club Tijuana se ubica en la cima del Grupo 1 con nueve unidades y espera rival para los octavos de final. Los Rojinegros ya se enfocan en el duelo contra Pachuca, correspondiente a la Jornada 9 de la Liga Mx-Clausura 2017 a disputarse este viernes 3 de marzo en el Estadio Caliente en punto de las 19:00 horas (Tiempo del Pacífico).

ALINEACIONES:

Club Tijuana: 29 Luis Michel (P), 2 John Requejo (71’ Víctor Malcorra GOL 90´), 16 Michael Orozco, 86 Hiram Muñoz, 88 Carlos Vargas, 22 Juan Carlos Nuñez (C), 26 Juan Carlos Medina, 32 Jorge Ortíz (60’ Paul Arriola), 27 Matías Pisano (7’ Avilés Hurtado GOL 82’), 9 Milton Caraglio, 11 Henry Martín. DT Miguel Herrera.

Cimarrones FC: 30 Gabino Espinoza (P), 2 Néstor Vidrio (EXPULSADO 80’),

5 Víctor Milk (46’ Juan Manuel de Alba), 13 José Saavedra, 20 Josué Soto (72’ Jorge Gastelum), 22 Edgar Alaffita, 7 Jairo Araujo (60’ Hugo Cisneros), 8 Aldo Polo (C), 9 Cristian Ivanobski, 14 Luis Loroña (GOL 66’), 16 Abraham Carreño DT Juan Carlos Chávez

----------------------------------------------

CLUB TIJUANA 2-1 CIMARRONES DE SONORA (FINAL)

TIJUANA (Feb. 28, 2017) –Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles clinched a spot in the Copa Corona MX playoffs with a 2-1 win against visiting Cimarrones de Sonora Tuesday night at Estadio Caliente.

Avlies Hurtado converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and Ignacio Malcorra scored in the 90th minute to help the home side come from behind and earn three points in the standings. The win gives Club Tijuana nine points, enough to move into first place in Group 1 and move on to the knockout stage of the cup tournament pairing teams from the first and second division.

Hurtado converted the PK after Cimarrones was whistled for a foul on Henry Martin, who chased a loose ball in the six-yard box. Malcorra sent in the game-winner when he sprinted in from the left side on a breakaway.

Club Tijuana began to open up a tight match after coach Miguel Herrera made second half substitutions. Herrera brought Paul Arriola, Aviles Hurtado and Ignacio Malcorra off the bench. The moves paid off as the Xoloitzcuintles began to move its lines up field and used its speed to beat Cimarrones, a team from the second division.

There were a handful of shots by the Xoloitzcuintles after the changes, including a blast by Malcorra. His left-footed shot hit the crossbar and appeared to have bounced down inside the goal line but the referee said play on. But it didn’t take long for Malcorra to have another try. He didn’t waste it as he beat Cimarrones goalkeeper Gabino Espinoza, whose team finished with 10-men.

Cimarrones, who had Nestor Vidrio ejected in the 80th minute, had taken a 1-0 lead with a Luis Loroño goal in the 66th minute. Club Tijuana had created only a few chances at the time.

Perhaps the clearest chance in the first half came when Club Tijuana defender Michael Orozco had a bouncing ball at the goal line. But Orozco could not get a clear look at the ball late in the half, striking it with the back of his foot, sending it over the crossbar.

Milton Caraglio also had a couple of chances. He sent a header over the crossbar in the 40th minute. He got another chance in the 44th but his next header was blocked by a defender inside the penalty box.

Club Tijuana moves on to the round of 16 in the Copa MX. The Xoloitzcuintles will next return to LIGA MX action with a Week 9 match against Pachuca FC Friday March 3 (7 p.m. Pacific) at Estadio Caliente.

FINAL SCORE

XOLOS 2, CIMARRONES 1

SCORING

0-1 -66th - Luis Loroño (Cimarrones)

1-1 -82nd –Aviles Hurtado (Tijuana –PK)

1-2 -90th –Ignacio Malcorra (Tijuana)

LINEUPS:

Club Tijuana: 29. Luis Michel, 2. John Requejo, 16. Michael Orozco, 86.

Hiram Muñoz, 88. Carlos Vargas, 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 26. Juan Carlos Medina, 32. Jorge OrtIz, 27 MatIas Pisano, 9. Milton Caraglio, 11. Henry MartIn.

Coach: Miguel Herrera

Cimarrones FC: 30. Gabino Espinoza, 2. Nestor Vidrio, 5. Victor Milke,

13 Jose Saavedra, 20. Josue Soto, 22. Edgar Alaffita, 7. Jairo Araujo, 8. Aldo Polo, 9. Cristian Ivanobski, 14. Luis Loroña, 16. Abraham Carreño. Coach: Juan Chavez