Renacido Chapecoense vuelve a cruzar la región para debutar en Copa Libertadores

Football Soccer - Chapecoense v Palmeiras - Charity match

PAULO WHITAKER / Reuters Photo

Football Soccer - Chapecoense v Palmeiras - Charity match - Arena Conda, Chapeco, Brazil - 21/01/17 - Fans of Chapecoense are pictured before a charity match between Chapecoense and Palmeiras. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker ** Usable by SD ONLY **

Football Soccer - Chapecoense v Palmeiras - Charity match - Arena Conda, Chapeco, Brazil - 21/01/17 - Fans of Chapecoense are pictured before a charity match between Chapecoense and Palmeiras. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker ** Usable by SD ONLY ** (PAULO WHITAKER / Reuters Photo)