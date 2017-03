Proponen legalizar peleas de los hooligans de cara al Mundial de Rusia 2018

FBL-SRB-PARTIZAN-RED STAR

PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC / AFP/Getty Images

A picture taken on April 16, 2016 shows supporters of Red Star Belgrade clashing with police on the tribunes during the Serbian first league match between Red Star and Partizan, in Belgrade. An "Eternal Derby" tainted by ultranationalism: the recurring duel between Belgrade's Partizan and Red Star, which next takes place on March 4, 2017 has become more about hooligans and police than sport. Nowadays a pretext for clashes between supporters of the rival teams, the event was for a long time a celebration of Yugoslav football, which had a certain romantic aura despite a lack of trophies. But that golden era of football collapsed with the breakup of Yugoslavia in the bloody conflicts of the 1990s. / AFP PHOTO / PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVICPEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

A picture taken on April 16, 2016 shows supporters of Red Star Belgrade clashing with police on the tribunes during the Serbian first league match between Red Star and Partizan, in Belgrade. An "Eternal Derby" tainted by ultranationalism: the recurring duel between Belgrade's Partizan and Red Star, which next takes place on March 4, 2017 has become more about hooligans and police than sport. Nowadays a pretext for clashes between supporters of the rival teams, the event was for a long time a celebration of Yugoslav football, which had a certain romantic aura despite a lack of trophies. But that golden era of football collapsed with the breakup of Yugoslavia in the bloody conflicts of the 1990s. / AFP PHOTO / PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVICPEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC / AFP/Getty Images)