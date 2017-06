OPINIÓN: El día que descubrí por qué los rusos parece que siempre están enojados

MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP/Getty Images

A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2017 Confederations Cup football tournament at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint-Petersburg on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOVMLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2017 Confederations Cup football tournament at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint-Petersburg on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOVMLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP/Getty Images)