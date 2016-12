Arturo Brizio: Hemos sido muy rudos con experimento de tecnología

APphoto_Japan Soccer Club World Cup

Shuji Kajiyama / AP

A stadium screen shows "VAR (video assistant referee) REVIEW" after Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores a goal in the second half of the semifinal against Club America at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Referee Enrique Caceres appeared to ask for confirmation from his video assistant referee that there was no offside. The Paraguayan official then decided that the goal stood without appearing to view a video himself. Real Madrid won the match, 2-0. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) (Shuji Kajiyama / AP)