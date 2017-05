Las Chivas igualan a las Águilas del América en títulos de liga

ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP/Getty Images

Guadalajara players and owner Jorge Vergara (R) celebrate their victory against Tigres during the final match of the Mexican Clausura 2017 football tournament, at the Chivas stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, May 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ALFREDO ESTRELLAALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Guadalajara players and owner Jorge Vergara (R) celebrate their victory against Tigres during the final match of the Mexican Clausura 2017 football tournament, at the Chivas stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, May 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ALFREDO ESTRELLAALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP/Getty Images)