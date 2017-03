El #Galaxy cae nuevamente en casa y no conoce la victoria en esta temporada

MLS: Portland Timbers at Los Angeles Galaxy

Kelvin Kuo / USA Today Sports

Mar 12, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson (90) makes a save in front of LA Galaxy midfielder Giovani Dos Santos (10) during the first half at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports ** Usable by SD ONLY **

Mar 12, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson (90) makes a save in front of LA Galaxy midfielder Giovani Dos Santos (10) during the first half at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports ** Usable by SD ONLY ** (Kelvin Kuo / USA Today Sports)