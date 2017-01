Costa Rica afrontará Copa Centroamericana con seis jugadores del exterior

APphoto_Costa Rica US Wcup Soccer

Moises Castillo / AP

Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez, right, sings the national anthem prior to a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against United States in San Jose, Costa Rica, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez, right, sings the national anthem prior to a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against United States in San Jose, Costa Rica, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (Moises Castillo / AP)