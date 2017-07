Acompañado con el grito de “eehh pu…”, México cayó ante Jamaica y se despide de la Copa Oro

Jae Hong / AP

Mexico's Jesus Duenas, left, passes the ball as he is pressured by Jamaica's Kemar Lawrence, right, during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match in Pasadena, Calif., Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Mexico's Jesus Duenas, left, passes the ball as he is pressured by Jamaica's Kemar Lawrence, right, during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match in Pasadena, Calif., Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) (Jae Hong / AP)