¡A PRISIÓN! Exdirigente brasileño condenado a 4 años en caso FIFA

DON EMMERT / AFP/Getty Images

In this file photo taken on December 13, 2017 shows José Maria Marin of Brazil, one of three defendants in the FIFA scandal, as he arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn in New York. - The first bigwig convicted in the United States in the FIFA corruption scandal that disgraced world football awaits sentencing on August 22, 2018. US prosecutors are seeking 10 years in prison and a $6.6 million fine for Jose Maria Marin, 86, the former president of the Brazilian football federation.Marin was convicted of accepting bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for contracts to broadcast major tournaments like the Copa America and the Copa Libertadores.