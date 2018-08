Aficionados del LAFC recogen su basura después del juego ante el Galaxy

Proud of our culture & our support. @lafc3252 invaded Carson & kept it classy by picking up their trash postgame. The support was loud & passionate for well over 2 hours. Thank you everyone, we continue to define what the potential of true support can be in #MLS while growing the game in our city & country. #LAFC #LosAngeles #LA #soccer #futbol #fans #LAFCvLAG @mls @latimes @univision34 : @edgaribayphoto @imadshoots @quirkmedia

A post shared by Patrick Aviles (@lafcpat) on Aug 25, 2018 at 11:36am PDT