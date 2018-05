Mauricio Sulaimán: Regresa el Canelo Álvarez a las clasificaciones mundiales del CMB

JOHN GURZINSKI / AFP/Getty Images

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 15, 2017 boxer Canelo Alvarez poses on the scales during a weigh-in with Gennady Golovkin at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mexican middleweight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez was handed a six-month ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on April 18, 2018 over the failed drug test which forced his rematch with Gennady Golovkin to be cancelled. At a hearing in Las Vegas, the commission unanimously approved a deal that will see Alvarez suspended for six months from the date of his failed test on February 17.