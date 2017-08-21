Lista de cines donde se podrá ver el Canelo vs Golovkin en el Sur de California

Estos son los cines en que podrás ver la pelea de Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez contra Genady Golovkin:
Regal Alhambra Renaissance 14 1 E. Main Street Alhambra CA 91801
Regal Aliso Viejo Stadium 20 26701 Aliso Creek Road Aliso Viejo CA 92656
Cinemark Cinemark Jess Ranch 18935 Bear Valley Road Apple Valley CA 92308
Cinemark Southbay Pavilions 20700 Avalon Blvd Suite 285 Carson CA 90746
AMC Puente Hills 20 1560 S Azusa Avenue City of Industry CA 91748-1603
Cinemark Cinemark Promenade 14 8840 Apollo Way Downey CA 90242
Cinemark Huntington Beach 20 7777 Edinger Avenue Huntington Beach CA 92647
Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 65 Fortune Irvine CA 92618
Cinemark Cinemark 22 Lancaster 2600 West Avenue I Lancaster CA 93534
Cinemark Cinemark 14 Long Beach 99 South Pine Avenue Long Beach CA 90802
Regal Long Beach Stadium 26 7501 Carson Boulevard Long Beach CA 90808
Cinemark Playa Vista 9 12746 West Jefferson Blvd, Bldg 3 Los Angeles CA 90094
Cinemark Baldwin Hills 15 4020 Marlton Avenue Los Angeles CA 90008
Cinemark Cinemark 18 and XD Los Angeles 6081 Center Drive Los Angeles CA 90045
LA Live LA Live 14 1000 West Olympic Boulevard Los Angeles CA 90015
Cinemark North Hollywood 8 12827 Victory Boulevard North Hollywood CA 91606
AMC Norwalk 20 12300 E. Civic Center Dr Norwalk CA 90650-3171
AMC Orange 30 w/IMAX 20 City Boulevard West, Suite 1 Orange CA 92868
Cinemark Orange Stadium Promenade 25 1701 W. Katella Avenue Orange CA 92868
Cinemark Century River Park 16 2766 Seaglass Way Oxnard CA 93036
Cinemark Antelope Valley Mall 1475 W. Avenue P Palmdale CA 93551
Regal Temecula Stadium 15 40750 Winchester Road Temecula CA 92591
AMC Rolling Hills 20 2591 Airport Drive Torrance CA 90505-6137
AMC Citywalk 18 with IMAX 100 Universal City Plaza Universal City CA 91608
Regal Valencia Stadium 12 24435 Town Center Drive Valencia CA 91355
Cinemark Victor Valley Mall 14470 Bear Valley Road Victorville CA 92392