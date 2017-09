Canelo Álvarez: definición de GGG de “estilo mexicano” no es correcta

Damian Dovarganes / AP

Boxer Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez hosts an open-to-the-public media workout at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady "GGG" Golovkin is a 12-round box fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.