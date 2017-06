Jeff Horn quiere usar a Manny Pacquiao como su plataforma al estrellato

PATRICK HAMILTON / AFP/Getty Images

Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao (L) and Australian challenger Jeff Horn pose after a press conference to promote their upcoming WBO welterweight boxing title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on June 28, 2017. Manny Pacquiao's world title fight with Jeff Horn will be "short and sweet" with a knockout likely, his trainer predicted on June 28, as his Australian challenger said he was "ready for war". / AFP PHOTO / Patrick HAMILTON / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao (L) and Australian challenger Jeff Horn pose after a press conference to promote their upcoming WBO welterweight boxing title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on June 28, 2017. Manny Pacquiao's world title fight with Jeff Horn will be "short and sweet" with a knockout likely, his trainer predicted on June 28, as his Australian challenger said he was "ready for war". / AFP PHOTO / Patrick HAMILTON / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (PATRICK HAMILTON / AFP/Getty Images)