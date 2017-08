Cotto reitera su deseo de retirarse a final de año y se dice listo para Kamegai este sábado

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP/Getty Images

Former three-division world champion Miguel Cotto (L) of Puerto Rico trains during a one and only Los Angeles media workout with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach (R) in Hollywood on September 18, 2013. Cotto is in the final weeks of training for his 12-round super welterweight fight with Top-10 contender and two-time world title challenger Delvin Rodriguez of the Dominican Republic on October 5 in Orlando, Florida.